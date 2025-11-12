Love Offering for Poteat Family

We are heartbroken to share that Mark Poteat was tragically taken from his family in a truck accident. Mark was a devoted husband, loved one, provider and friend whose absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of everyone who knew him.





Before this devastating loss, Mark and his family were in the process of building a new home and looking forward to the stability, comfort, and memories it would provide for their future. Now, as the family navigates unimaginable grief, they are also faced with the financial burden of completing and preparing the home without Mark.





One urgent need is a dependable backup propane system for the home. Currently Kim is relying on solar power, which is not strong enough to power the entire home efficiently. The cost of purchasing and installing a new propane system is significant, but it would provide essential peace of mind and safety during power outages, helping ensure the family has reliable electricity, heat or cooling, refrigeration, and other necessities when they need it most. A rough estimate for this system, including installation is about $20,000, however we are asking for $25,000 to help cover additional home repairs and needs.





We are asking friends, family and the community to come together to support Mark's family during this incredibly difficult time. A 'Love offering' of any amount will help ease the financial pressure of finishing their home and securing the backup generator, allowing the family to focus on healing and honoring Mark's memory.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Mark's family in your thoughts and prayers. Your prayers, kindness, generosity, and support mean more than words can express.





Kim is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Asheville, NC

If you prefer donating through the church link please notate

Poteat Fund. https://calvarync.org/give/















