Love & Hope for Hailie and our sweet baby girl🩷

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A Journey of Love and Hope for Hailie and Our Sweet Baby Girl





If you’ve been lucky enough to know Hailie, you already know what a kind, loving, and selfless person she is. She has always been the one to put others before herself, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, or a comforting hug without ever asking for anything in return.





Now it’s our turn to be there for her.





Hailie is currently 22 weeks pregnant with her sweet baby girl. While we are incredibly grateful for this precious blessing, her pregnancy has become high-risk. She has been closely following the guidance of her doctors at UW Seattle and doing everything possible to stay as healthy as she can for both herself and the baby, including undergoing several medical procedures and surgeries to help ensure the safest possible outcome for them both.





Beginning in September, she will need to leave home and relocate to Seattle, where she will receive specialized maternal-fetal care. She will also spend the final several weeks of her pregnancy in the hospital so she and the baby can be monitored around the clock.





This means being away from home, family, and the comfort of everything familiar for an extended period of time. It also means several medical appointments a week, travel, fuel, parking, meals away from home, missed work, and countless unexpected expenses that come with a long hospital stay.





Christoph, her sister and I will be by her side every step of the way, doing everything we can to support her through this journey while making sure she never feels alone.





This journey is especially emotional because our family has already experienced the heartbreaking loss of our sweet baby boys in 2022 and 2023. Recently, their grandpa joined them in heaven as well, a loss that has added even more grief to an already heavy season for our family. Those losses changed us forever, making every milestone in this pregnancy both incredibly joyful and understandably frightening. We are holding onto hope with all our hearts as we pray for the day we can finally bring this beautiful baby girl safely home.





If you feel led to help, any donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward helping ease the financial burden of travel, lodging, meals, parking, fuel, and other expenses insurance may not cover, during Hailie’s care. If you’re unable to give, sharing this page and keeping Hailie, our sweet baby girl, and our family in your prayers means more than words can express.





Thank you for walking beside us during one of the most important journeys of our lives. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers remind us that even in difficult seasons, love has a way of carrying us forward.





With all of our love





Kristi, Christoph and Family🩷





Cashapp- $HailieHaubrick

PayPal- @loftoffchristoph