GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Love & Hope for Hailie and our sweet baby girl🩷

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristi Beebe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hailie Haubrick

Love & Hope for Hailie and our sweet baby girl🩷



A Journey of Love and Hope for Hailie and Our Sweet Baby Girl


If you’ve been lucky enough to know Hailie, you already know what a kind, loving, and selfless person she is. She has always been the one to put others before herself, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, or a comforting hug without ever asking for anything in return.


Now it’s our turn to be there for her.


Hailie is currently 22 weeks pregnant with her sweet baby girl. While we are incredibly grateful for this precious blessing, her pregnancy has become  high-risk. She has been closely following the guidance of her doctors at UW Seattle and doing everything possible to stay as healthy as she can for both herself and the baby, including undergoing several medical procedures and surgeries to help ensure the safest possible outcome for them both.


Beginning in September, she will need to leave home and relocate to Seattle, where she will receive specialized maternal-fetal care. She will also spend the final several weeks of her pregnancy in the hospital so she and the baby can be monitored around the clock.


This means being away from home, family, and the comfort of everything familiar for an extended period of time. It also means several medical appointments a week, travel, fuel, parking, meals away from home, missed work, and countless unexpected expenses that come with a long hospital stay.


Christoph, her sister and I will be by her side every step of the way, doing everything we can to support her through this journey while making sure she never feels alone.


This journey is especially emotional because our family has already experienced the heartbreaking loss of our sweet baby boys in 2022 and 2023. Recently, their grandpa joined them in heaven as well, a loss that has added even more grief to an already heavy season for our family. Those losses changed us forever, making every milestone in this pregnancy both incredibly joyful and understandably frightening. We are holding onto hope with all our hearts as we pray for the day we can finally bring this beautiful baby girl safely home.


If you feel led to help, any donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward helping ease the financial burden of travel, lodging, meals, parking, fuel, and other expenses insurance may not cover, during Hailie’s care. If you’re unable to give, sharing this page and keeping Hailie, our sweet baby girl, and our family in your prayers means more than words can express.


Thank you for walking beside us during one of the most important journeys of our lives. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers remind us that even in difficult seasons, love has a way of carrying us forward.


With all of our love


Kristi, Christoph and Family🩷


Cashapp- $HailieHaubrick

PayPal- @loftoffchristoph

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $615 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,425 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve