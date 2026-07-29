Love Fund: Send Them Off Dreaming

Love has no expiration date!





Our dear friends have found something truly beautiful in each other. After a lifetime of experiences, joys, and challenges, they’ve been blessed with a love worth celebrating. They would like to plan a honeymoon to spend precious time together—This isn't just about a dream destination, it’s about Beth and Bobby being able to step away from daily stresses – those financial strains that weigh them down—and truly soak in their love for one another without worrying about bills or budgets. It’s about cherishing these moments together, making memories, and beginning this new chapter without the weight of financial worry.





Instead of traditional gifts, we’re hoping to bless them with a Honeymoon Fund so they can revel in this special season of life together. If you feel led, any contribution—big or small—will help give them the gift of time, rest, and adventure together.





Donate now and be part of this incredible journey with Beth and Bobby! Your support isn't just helping them check off an item on their bucket list; it’s supporting the essence of what makes life worth living: love, laughter, trust in the Lord, and unbreakable bonds in times of need or jubilation. ✨ Thank you for your kindness and generosity!