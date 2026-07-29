Love for the Monasterio Family

To know Alex was to love him. He was a devoted husband, father, employee, and speaker of truth through God’s word….And let’s not forget-the best barista around! We mourn, but rejoice at his current state of being pain free and beholding our Lord and Savior face to face.





Psalm 68:5 “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in His Holy dwelling.”

We are honored to come alongside this family and love them with the love of Christ. Thank you for helping them in any way possible after a long battle with cancer. What a joy it is to be the hands and feet of Jesus.





Alex leaves behind his wife of 25 yrs this year, and his children AJ (20), Caleb (18), Chloe (18), and Zachary (16).



