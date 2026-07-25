Love for Maverick & family.

Our sweet little Maverick suffered a life-threatening fall that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. He has been in the hospital for over two weeks, and his journey to recovery is just beginning. At this time, there is no clear timeline for when he will be able to come home.





Mavericks mom, Katie Martin has remained faithfully by his side every day, focusing all of her time and energy on Maverick. During this incredibly difficult time, we'd love to help ease some of the financial burden by providing gift cards, and monetary donations to help with food, travel, parking, and other unexpected expenses while they remain at the hospital.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to this family. Every donation, gift card, share, and prayer makes a difference and reminds them they are not facing this alone.





Funds will ultimately be used to travel back and forth to the hospital, any transfers to and from rehab for Maverick, food expenses, and any upcoming medical bills not covered by Katies insurance. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and continued prayers for Maverick and his family as they navigate the days ahead.



