Love Delivered: Sharing the Compassion of God

Love Delivered: Help Us Bring Hope to Those Who Need It Most

Every box is a reminder that someone cares.

There are moments in life when people feel forgotten.

A cancer diagnosis.

The loss of a spouse.

A lonely holiday.

An exhausted caregiver.

A struggling single parent.

Someone battling anxiety or depression.

A family facing financial hardship.

During these difficult seasons, even a small act of kindness can remind someone that they are not alone.

That is why I created Love Delivered.

Love Delivered is a Christian, mission-driven business dedicated to sending thoughtfully curated care packages filled with encouragement, comfort, and hope. Every package is designed to remind the recipient that they are seen, valued, and deeply loved.

Each box will include carefully selected comfort items, a handwritten note of encouragement, Scripture cards, prayerfully prepared messages, and practical gifts chosen to bring peace during life’s hardest moments.

Our mission is simple:

To demonstrate the love of Christ through intentional acts of kindness that reach people exactly when they need hope the most.

Why I’m asking for your help

Like many meaningful ideas, Love Delivered begins with a vision—but bringing that vision to life requires startup funding.

Your support will help us:

Purchase our first inventory of care items Design and produce beautiful packaging Build our website and online store Cover initial shipping supplies and startup expenses Create the first production run of Love Delivered care packages Begin serving individuals, churches, and organizations across the country

Our long-term vision

Love Delivered is designed to become a sustainable business that allows more and more people to receive encouragement while creating lasting partnerships with churches, ministries, healthcare organizations, and communities.

As the business grows, we hope to expand our reach to support:

Caregivers Cancer patients Widows and widowers Families experiencing grief Military families Foster families Individuals recovering from illness Anyone walking through a difficult season

How you can help

Whether you give $10 or $1,000, every contribution helps move this vision one step closer to reality.

If you’re unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous impact by sharing this campaign with your family, church, workplace, and friends.

Together, we can remind people that they are not forgotten.

Together, we can deliver hope.

Together, we can deliver love.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping us bring comfort, encouragement, and the love of Christ to people who need it most.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth Clark

Founder, Love Delivered



