Love and support for the Samko family

With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of Nataliya Samko after her battle with cancer.

Nataliya was a beloved wife to Andrii and a loving mother to Alina, Artem, David, Danyil, and Matthew.

As they walk through this valley, they are facing funeral expenses and a life forever changed. We are coming together as the body of Christ to support them, just as we are called to do.





If you feel led to give, any contribution, no matter the amount, will be received with deep gratitude and will go directly toward supporting their family during this incredibly difficult season. We ask that you please lift them family up in prayer.





Thank you for your love, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you for standing with us in our time of unimaginable pain.



