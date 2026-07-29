Love and support for Jakeb and Jackie Klein

On April 7th, Jackie and Jakeb welcomed their 3rd baby boy Canon into the world! All was well with baby, and with Jackie's recovery, until 5 weeks postpartum, when Jackie began to notice the bleeding. . .





She advocates for herself with her doctor and finally made them evaluate her on May 14th. During this visit, the nurses rushed a doctor in to look at her and they immediately noticed things were not right. This led to her hemmoraging in office and being rushed into the OR for an emergency DNC surgery and an attempt to remove a polyp(growth) in her cervix.





Things went well after the surgery, but within a week, they were notified that the removed spot tested positive for a type of carcinoma (c word).





Over the next few weeks, they went through some ups and downs trying to process everything while they waited for her MRI and the consultation with an oncologist.





On June 2nd, Jackie had an MRI and results came back about as positive as they could have. No spread, very localized signs. This made Jake and Jackie hopeful and excited to meet with Jackie's oncologist on June 8th. . To have clarity, and a plan to move towards getting her healed up.





The night after the MRI, Jackie bleeding began again, and it was worse than it had been previously (likely retriggered by the MRI). This ended with Jakeb rushing her to the ER where they could not determine what was going on, outside of either the polyp being agitated (common with those things), OR her beginning her menstrual cycle. .





They sent them home with very little information. Thankfully, the bleeding let up considerably the next day, and last weekend was great leading up to the oncology appt on Monday. .





Sunday night, everything shifted. .





Jackie woke up in the middle of the night to severe bleeding and clotting. After becoming lightheaded, Jakeb called the ambulance, and had his Mom come be with the boys while he followed her to the ER.





In the ER, they ran tests and continues to offer no real understanding of what was happening. After several hours there, Jackie's blood pressure and vitals began to decline and she nearly became unconscious. The emergency response was called, and they were able to bring her back to stable via blood transfusion. .





Once stable, they admitted her. Jakeb and Jackie spent the majority of the day Monday lobbying her doctor to get the oncologist to see her in hospital. . Knowing that this would likely end in surgery, they did not want to keep playing Blood in Blood out.





Finally by the grace of God, the oncologist showed up, and told them that they would be doing an emergency Hysterectomy. Primary goal to stop the bleeding, secondary goal to remove the c word tissues and to run pathology on neighboring tissues to gauge whether additional intervention would be necessary. .





Jackie was able to go home yesterday, June 9th, but this will be a very rough road for them and their boys the next 4-5 weeks as she works to heal, and Jakeb handles the 3 boys, including 2 month old Canon.





They have a local meal train going, but with Jackie's strict diet, Jakeb taking a lot of time off work, and everything else that comes with this journey, they could really all the love, support and prayers of family and friends, near and far.