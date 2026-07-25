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Love Africa 2026

GoalRs 68,000 MUR
RaisedRs 300 MUR

Fundraiser created byJean Francois Soubans

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jean Francois Soubans

Love Africa 2026

Love Africa 2026 - International Conference - 20th - 23rd August 2026


As a member of the OM (Operation Mobilisation - om.org) organization and Mobilisation Officer, I am actively preparing to answer God's call for a long-term mission among the least reached peoples. The Love Africa 2026 conference in Lusaka, Zambia, represents a decisive and transformative milestone in this journey of faith.

Your support is far more than financial assistance — it is an act of faith that accompanies me and my family as we move toward our full-time commitment to Mission. Together, we can take this decisive step and bring the Gospel where it is needed most.


My Passion & My Commitment

I believe that the DNA of the universal Church of God lies in the multiplication of communities of believers within every nation. My ultimate goal and passion is to commit to a long-term mission to see Churches born and multiplying on their own, particularly in places where the Gospel has not yet taken root. I am fully prepared to adapt my approach, embracing whatever unique methods may be necessary. My confidence in this vision grows daily through the support of brothers and sisters who, like me, firmly believe in the call of the Great Commission.


Estimated Budget ( Mauritian Rupees):

  1. Event registration — Rs 7,360
  2. Airfare Mauritius–Zambia via Johannesburg — Rs 53,750
  3. Mandatory vaccinations — Rs 3,000
  4. Transit accommodation (2 days) — Rs 4,685

ESTIMATED TOTAL — Rs 68,795


AIRTICKET TO BE BOOKED AND PURCHASED LATEST END OF JUNE 2026

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