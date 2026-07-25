Support Marian as She Fights for Louisiana

For years, Louisiana has been searching for voices willing to stand up, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo.





That belief is what led to the initiation of three recall efforts in Louisiana against Governor Jeff Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards. Not because it was easy, but because the people deserve the opportunity to hold their elected officials accountable through a lawful, constitutional process.





This movement wasn't created in a boardroom or funded by political insiders.

It began by listening. Listening to parents, workers, veterans, small business owners, students, and everyday Louisianians who felt unheard. From those conversations, Louisiana Deserves Better was born.





What started as a single recall effort quickly grew into a statewide grassroots movement. Thousands of people stepped forward. Volunteers began organizing in communities across Louisiana. People who had never been politically involved found themselves collecting signatures, educating neighbors, and exercising their constitutional rights.

None of that has come without sacrifice.





There have been challenges, criticism, and attempts to derail this movement. There have been opportunities to compromise its independence, but Louisiana Deserves Better has remained committed to transparency, accountability, and putting the people first.





Behind every interview, training, petition packet, community meeting, and event are countless hours of organizing, travel, legal compliance, planning, and volunteer support. Building a statewide movement requires constant work and unwavering commitment.

Your support helps make that work possible.





Every contribution helps cover the travel, supplies, outreach, educational materials, volunteer resources, and day-to-day operations needed to continue organizing communities across Louisiana. More importantly, it allows the leadership behind this movement to remain fully focused on serving the people rather than stepping away to meet other financial demands.





This movement has never been about one person.





It has always been about empowering ordinary people to realize that their voices matter and that meaningful change is possible when citizens come together.





If you believe Louisiana deserves greater accountability, transparency, and a government that answers to the people, we invite you to stand with us.





Together, we can continue building a movement that gives every Louisianian a voice and together, we can make history.





Marian Gbaiwon

Louisiana Deserves Better

Chair/Founder