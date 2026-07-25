Every night, Tino stared at his dry, ashy feet, quietly wishing he had taken better care of himself. The cracked skin reminded him of how easily small things could be ignored until they became impossible to overlook. He always told himself he’d buy some lotion tomorrow, but tomorrow kept slipping away. As he sat alone, rubbing his heels together and watching the flakes fall onto the floor, he couldn’t help but feel that all his feet really needed was a little care—and a bottle of lotion he never seemed to have. This story is dedicated to raising money for Tino’s much-needed lotion, because no feet should have to endure such a dry fate.

monah and anneka 💗