Help Build a Community Pet Search Fund

My name is Andy Jones, and I am an FAA Part 107 Certified Remote Pilot with a passion for using drone technology to serve my community.





For many families, a pet is more than an animal—they are family. When a beloved dog or cat goes missing, every minute matters. Drone technology can dramatically improve search efforts by quickly covering large areas, searching difficult terrain, and providing a perspective that simply isn't possible from the ground. Unfortunately, the cost of a professional drone-assisted search can be more than some families can afford during an already stressful time.





I created this fundraiser with two goals in mind.





First, to help families raise the funds needed for a drone-assisted search when they cannot afford the cost on their own. Instead of placing the entire financial burden on one individual, this fundraiser gives friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and others an opportunity to come together and make a search possible.





At the same time, this fundraiser helps build a community-funded reserve that allows people to pay it forward. As funds become available, I can respond to future requests for assistance without cost being the deciding factor.





Second, to share the love, compassion, and hope of Jesus Christ by serving families during one of their most difficult moments. "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven." — Matthew 5:16





All funds are received and managed by me personally and are applied on a case-by-case basis to assist qualifying searches. Proceeds are used to purchase, maintain, and support the operation of the professional equipment required for drone-assisted searches, including commercial grade drones, batteries, propellers, software, training, insurance, travel, and other operational expenses necessary to safely and effectively respond when help is needed.





My initial goal is to raise $1,000, enough to fund five drone-assisted pet searches. Every $200 raised represents one search. Once the initial goal is reached, every additional $200 raised helps fund another search, allowing this community resource to continue helping families in need.





More than anything, this fundraiser gives me a way to be there when someone calls. I never want cost to be the only reason I can't help. My hope is simple: when the phone rings, I want to be able to say, "Yes, let's go look."





As a follower of Jesus Christ, I believe we are called to love our neighbors, serve others, and be willing to help those in need. This fundraiser is one way I can put that faith into action.





My prayer is that every search reflects the love, compassion, and hope that Jesus Christ has shown me. Whether I find a lost pet or simply stand alongside a family during a difficult time, I hope every person I meet experiences the love of Christ through the way I serve them.





Thank you for helping me be there when someone needs help. Together, we can remove the financial barrier to professional drone-assisted pet searches, demonstrate the love of Christ through service, and bring hope to families when they need it most.





Terms of Assistance

Funds are received and managed personally by Andy Jones and are applied on a case-by-case basis to assist qualifying drone-assisted pet search requests.

Assistance is subject to available funds, equipment availability, weather conditions, FAA regulations, airspace restrictions, operational safety, property owner permission where required, accessibility of the search area, and other factors that may affect the safe and legal conduct of a mission.





Drone-assisted searches are provided on a best-effort basis. While every reasonable effort will be made, no search can guarantee that a lost pet will be located, recovered, or returned. Flight operations will only be conducted when they can be performed safely and in compliance with all applicable laws and FAA regulations.





Recipients remain responsible for obtaining any required permission to access private property. Search requests may be approved, postponed, modified, or declined based on safety, legality, operational capability, available resources, or the likelihood that aerial search resources will provide meaningful assistance.





Funds may be used for search operations, equipment purchases and maintenance, batteries, repairs, software, training, insurance, travel, public education, and other reasonable operational expenses necessary to maintain a safe and effective drone search capability.





Mission photographs, videos, and success stories may be shared for educational or fundraising purposes unless a recipient requests otherwise. These terms may be updated as this community initiative grows to ensure responsible stewardship of funds and the continued success of the program.