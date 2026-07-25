Lost of job due to CHF

I’m a 53 year old lady who work multiple jobs in my life. Back in 2024 I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure which has affected my daily life. It makes me weak, out of breath and swelling in my abdomen. I also have been in and out of the hospital for this condition. This has become a very difficult situation for me. I’m asking for prayers and support. May God bless you all and I hope I can live through this. Thanks in advance.