Lost of employment

I was forced to resign from my employer due to being asked to perform duties that were a HUD violation 24 CFR 568.7. I requested three meeting with HR and I was ignored. I also filed a grievance and again ignored. I have been with my employer for five years with outstanding reviews. I enjoyed my job, however I had to make the difficult decision to either break the law or keep my job. I filed for unemployment and have not received any benefits although it has been over five weeks due to the investigation. I have a filed a charge with EEOC for ADA violation, retaliation, and whistle blower, wage theft, and breach charges of contract. These funds will help me while I seek to obtain new employment.