Lost my mom Need help getting back on my feet

Hello, My name is Michelle. I recently lost my 54 year old mom to stage 4 breast cancer. I decided to quit my job drive from Texas to Pennsylvania to take care of her when she had to make the decision to be in home hospice. Heartbreakingly she passed away March 25th, im struggling right now to make ends meet. Just looking for some help any help to get me back on my feet. Thank you for taking time to read my story. God bless anyone who can help me in my time of need.