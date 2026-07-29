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Lost my kids due to me losing work

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJonathan Arispe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jonathan Arispe

Lost my kids due to me losing work

Subject: Desperate Request for Help with Repairing My Car – A Plea from the Bottom of My Heart


I hope you are doing well. I am writing to you today with a burdened heart and a spirit weighed down by circumstances I never thought I would face. This is not easy for me—I’ve always been someone who tried to handle things on my own, never wanting to burden others or ask for help. But right now, I am at a complete loss and truly desperate, so I am reaching out in the hope that somehow, someone out there might be able to lend me a hand.


A little over a month ago, I made a decision that I thought would change my life for the better. I bought a car, a 2008 BMW X3, from my uncle. I believed this vehicle would be a stepping stone out of a very difficult situation I was in—a lifeline of sorts. I put everything I had, every last dollar and bit of savings, into purchasing this car. I pictured it as a way to secure and maintain a job, to keep a roof over my head, and to rebuild some sense of stability in my life. At first, things seemed to be going according to plan. The car ran fine, I was working, I had a place to live, and I felt like I was finally gaining some traction.


But things took a turn for the worse—drastically. After only a handful of drives, the car broke down completely. It won’t crank or start anymore. I have no idea what the problem is. I’ve had people look at it, friends and mechanics alike, but no one can figure out what’s wrong. The battery is dead now, and I’m sitting here alone, in this random parking lot, with my whole life packed inside this broken car. I’m homeless because I lost my apartment; I lost that when I couldn’t show up consistently for work—not because I didn’t want to, but because I simply had no way to get there without my car. Eventually, I lost the job, which meant no money, no place to stay. Now I’m literally sleeping in my car.


The weight of all this is crushing. Because I lost my job, my wife and kids have walked away. They’ve given up on me after all the struggles, and I can’t even begin to explain how empty that makes me feel. I am not someone who likes to ask for help or handouts. In fact, this is the first time I have ever had to swallow my pride and admit that I cannot fix this on my own. I am pleading with anyone who reads this—please, if you know anything about repairing a 2008 BMW X3, please consider offering me some help. I don’t need money; I’m not asking for a handout. All I want is someone who understands cars, who can take a look at my broken vehicle and help me get it running again.


I know that once I can get my car back on the road, I will have a way to find work again, to support myself, to at least begin the very long process of repairing the pieces of my life that have fallen apart. I am willing to work for the help I receive in any way possible—sweat equity, labor, anything. My pride is broken, but my will to fight is still there. I am humbled and I am begging, from the very depths of my soul, please help me fix this car. Give me a chance to get back on my feet.


Thank you for taking the time to read this long and painful plea. Any guidance, any assistance at all, would mean more than I can express in words. I am so tired of this life, but I am not ready to give up. I just want a shot at fighting my way back to stability and hope.


Sincerely,

Jonathan arispe

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