Lost my job. Please help me launch Bytefleet.

My name is Thabang, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. I recently lost my job, and the sudden loss of my livelihood has been deeply frightening and overwhelming.

​While I am struggling to find my footing, I am desperately trying to turn this heartbreak into a chance to rebuild by starting my own digital services and design business. I have the drive and the technical skills to make it work, but without an income, I simply do not have the funds to secure the basic equipment and software I need to get started.

​I am humbly asking for any donations, no matter how small, to help me get this business off the ground. Your support would give me a lifeline and a true chance to start over. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this and for any help you can provide.