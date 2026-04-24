Lost My Job, Lost My Retirement, and Blacklisted

In June of 2024, I received an email stating my job didn’t exist and that I wasn’t in the position. This is in direct conflict with my contract and previous evaluations. I tried to fight that with the School Board, but they arbitrarily sided with the superintendent and put on paper that I wasn’t in the job and that the job didn't exist. Then I was offered an invalid (aka illegal) contract with a 39% pay cut. I did go to work and try to abide by their rules, but I still couldn't sign a contract for which I had no certifications.

The superintendent and HR refused to meet. Even going so far as to cancel one scheduled meeting within days and telling me I needed to only communicate with their Boise attorney. I explained to the superintendent, HR, board president, and their attorney that I could not sign that contract without the appropriate certifications. They either chose not to believe me or just didn’t care. There is clear evidence they didn’t care. They could have provided emergency certification for a year while I finished the requirements for my certification. They chose not to and shut off my access within 15 days. When I didn’t return a signed contract, the board claimed I resigned. This was untrue, negligent, and a falsification of my employment termination.

It has been over a year, and I’m still searching for employment. Because their actions drastically reduced my retirement (cut by 2/3), I need to find another position with our state retirement benefits. I have been blacklisted in this area. I have interviewed for other state positions, but I’m told that I’m overqualified for entry-level jobs, the only ones available unless I’m a nurse or engineer.

I’ve depleted my savings and all other available options. My mortgage is behind, even though we are now getting caught up. I have two grown children (both working and helping) and 4 grandchildren who share living quarters. I was the primary breadwinner and have nothing left. I do collect a very small amount of military disability and my military retirement, which covers the mortgage but nothing else. Definitely not the continuous late payment fees that have never been caught up, nor the attorney fees to fight these egregious attacks.

I’m mentally and financially drained. And all because people refuse to follow the rules they make.

Please consider helping financially or even just sharing this with your friends, churches, business, etc. We have a solid case since they have failed to follow many rules: their own and the state's. But all of this takes time and money.

I appreciate all of you.



