Lost My Job but Still Fighting for My Rescue Dogs

Life changed very unexpectedly for me recently after losing my job, and I’m struggling to keep up with the care of the animals that depend on me every single day.





I currently care for a small beagle kennel with 5 dogs, including 2 pregnant mothers who are very close to giving birth. On top of that, I rescued an adult pit bull not knowing at the time that she was pregnant as well. She later gave birth to puppies that I’ve also been caring for and raising.





These dogs are not just animals to me — they are family, rescues, and lives that depend on me completely. Right now I’m trying my best to provide enough food, puppy food, supplies, and necessary vet care for all of them during an incredibly difficult financial time.





The costs have become overwhelming between:

• Hundreds of pounds of dog food and puppy food

• Vet visits and care for pregnant dogs and puppies

• Basic supplies, bedding, cleaning supplies, and medications

• Preparing safe spaces for upcoming litters





I hate having to ask for help, but I refuse to let these dogs go without the care they deserve. Any donation, no matter how small, would help more than you know. If you can’t donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could make a huge difference for these animals.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for helping me give these dogs and puppies a safe, healthy chance.