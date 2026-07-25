Lost my house in the earthquake in Morocco

I do list my house in Morocco after the earthquake it’s not easy for me to talk lot about it it’s giving me a headache and I’m in Germany now I came to my wife now we have a girl and my wife she’s pregnant I found it so hard to find a job here I didn’t Fex my house yet I believe in God and am sure it will be okay I hope from every body to help me even with a nice word because I’m so upset that my life is change I want to be happy again to Fex the old house and be there in the future it’s my family place