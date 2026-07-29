Lost my car

Hi everyone! I am a broke Christian college student and someone stole my car! They have searched for it and it has been reported stolen. However they cannot do much about it and insurance says it was not worth much. I need a car for work as I fund my own schooling and any amount helps me just get a cheap vehicle and back on the road. This is my first time ever doing this! Attached is a picture of it if you ever see it! (It broke down a few times haha)