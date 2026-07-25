Lost my Best friend

To keep the story short and to save as much pain as I can to type this, I'm reaching out for help to raise money to help my Best friends daughter pay off debt she is being left with after my Best friend past away... Her daughter is 19 and can't afford to keep this dept on her own so I'm looking for some help to get this weight lifted off my Best friends daughter who just wants to feel and cope with out stressing over money and issues that aren't bigger than what she's going through. If you can find it in your hearts to help out anything means something and we appreciate you for reading and helping us out! Thank you!