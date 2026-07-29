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Lost job Need urgent Help

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byLorraine Alcaraz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lorraine Alcaraz

Lost job Need urgent Help


Our family is facing a difficult and unexpected season, and we are reaching out for support as we work to get back on our feet.

After 12 years of loyal employment, my husband suddenly lost his job. Along with his income, we also lost our health insurance, his company work truck, and the phone line he used for work and personal communications. This has placed a heavy strain on our family as we support our two children and prepare to welcome our third baby this coming November.

My husband is doing everything he can to provide. He has been taking on contracting jobs that use his skills in IT Networking, but without a work vehicle, even getting to job sites has become a challenge. We currently have only one family vehicle, which makes it difficult for him to accept consistent work and for us to manage daily life with the kids, appointments, and upcoming prenatal care.

We are asking for help in two ways:

1. Financial Assistance

Your support will help us cover essential expenses—rent, utilities, groceries, medical needs, and transportation—while my husband continues searching for stable employment.

2. A Donated Work Truck (Any Condition)

If you or someone you know has an old work truck that is still driveable, my husband would be incredibly grateful. It doesn’t need to be pretty—just reliable enough to get him to job sites so he can continue providing for our family.

We are humbled to ask for help, but we believe in the power of community and generosity. Every donation, share, prayer, or resource makes a real difference for us during this transition.

Thank you for standing with our family. We are deeply grateful.

We have two beautiful little girls, ages 4 and 6, and I am currently 14 weeks pregnant with our third daughter. Between bills, groceries, and preparing for a new baby, we are in urgent need of help during this transition.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family and help us keep food on the table and a roof over our children’s heads while we get back on our feet. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign would also be a huge blessing.


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