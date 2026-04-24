Lost home and medical equipment

Lost home and all my medical equipment due to the home being sold out from under while I was hospitalized. Needing help getting medical supplies and getting situated. I have an acdf at the c3-c4 and a posterior Laminectomy and fusion at the C3-C6. And im scheduled for more spinal procedures and surgeries. Im fighting for ssdi and ssi and im not getting anywhere except through food stamps. Any and all help is greatly appreciated. Joshua1:9 Amen!