Lost everything! Wrongfully jailed!

Was stabbed in my back , collapsing my lung , by a friend who happened to be black, I happen to be white. He didn't live at my home and I told him it was time to go, and he got mad and charged at me with a kitchen knife stabbing me in my back and collapsing my lung. He would have kept up the attack had I not pulled out my pocket knife and stabbed him in his arm In order to stop his attack. At that point he stopped , because he needed help so I called 911 and helped to stop the bleeding , at which time I started having a pain in my chest and trouble breathing..I felt on my back and shoulder and realized that while he was attacking me with the knife he must have stabbed me through to my lung or some other internal organ. I thought for sure I was gonna die. Anyways , he admitted that he charged at me with a knife and stabbed me because I had asked him to leave. Yet, because he was black and I was white they charged me too when it should have been self defense. They refused to let me out for bail, denied me a speedy trial , I had to pay astronomical lawyer fees. Lost my job. I wanted to go to trial , but wound up being railroaded into a deal because I gave this lawyer all my money and she was demanding more money for the trial. I had already sat in jail for over a year , and it seemed like the lawyer was gonna just keep on milking me for money , and she told me you can get out today but you will have to please guilty to a simple assault misdemeanor and get 1 year probation. I didn't want to , but then she says , look I'm not gonna lie to you , they can keep in postponing this thing for years if they want to. So, I wanted to move on with my life , I just took the deal . I have medical difficulties as a result of the incident where I had to have a chest tube and I was hospitalized. Bottom line was , I should have never been charged, it was a clear case of self defense. The other guy didn't live there , didn't help out with bills, he over stayed his welcome and after everything I did for him, I tell him he has to go , sorry I did everything I could. He grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed me in my back almost killing me, I had no other choice but to stab him in his arm and my actions that day probably saved my life . Due to an officer who had previously been in trouble for "intimidating witnesses" and "falsifying testimony" , as I was outside struggling to breathe and believing "im gonna die " with a stab wound to my back trying to get in an ambulance so I might have a chance at survival. Trying to question me then either intentionally lying about what was said or misheard what was said. I wound up getting arrested along with the guy who tried to kill me in my home , who admitted he confronted me because he didn't like what I said and stabbed me in my back. The officer says I said "I stabbed him and he stabbed me back". That's not what was said ... I said he stabbed me in my back, I stabbed him trying to get him off me" Anyways, I strongly believe that I was arrested by this officer , because I was white and he was black, so he had to arrest both of us so he didn't look racist or something. I was stabbed in my back , in my home , by a guy who admitted he didn't like what I said , when he had the option to leave. It was a clear cut case of self defense. I spent over a year in jail trying to fight this, lost everything I had , everything I worked hard for . I'm now in debt , and struggling to pay my bills here and pay rent while I try to gather up the pieces of my life and get another job somewhere else . All the while having health problems from being stabbed in my lung and having a collapsed lung. So, Anyone that would like to help out here. I figure it's worth a shot. Money will go to everyday living expenses, while I try to recover from the incident and get my life back together. If the other guy was white , I feel like it would have been self defense. In fact , had I went to trial I believe it would have been found to be self defense, but they kept postponing the trial date, and every time I got a hold of a bail bondsman even though I had the money , they still found some reason to refuse the bail. So, they forced me to sit in that jail for over year , and kept pushing the trial date back , knowing that they probably were gonna have me sit there for 2-3 years and then drop the charges , because there is no way they would have won this. As a matter of fact they still have the article about this up, and it makes trying to get a job difficult right now when I'm struggling to get by, because of all that time I wrongfully spent in jail, effectively causing me to lose everything I had, and money spent on a lawyer that was just milking me for everything she could, and still not doing what I paid her to do , which was force the case to trial . Thank you for your support.