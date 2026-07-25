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Lost Everything -Need Help

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCyntia Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cyntia Harris

Lost Everything -Need Help

Hello! Im asking for helping hands. Ive been living from motel to motel for over a year. This past April, I was unable to keep up the cost for living in a motel. My family was able to help me for about a couple of months, but were no longer able to. So since then, I've been living from couch-to-couch, anywhere anybody is willing to allow me to stay for a few days. On Monday June 15th, and few weeks ago, I lost my job. On that friday, June 19th, I got into a car accident and I lost my vehicle. Im currently fighting to get unemployment, but since my job was associated with a church, they are not obligated to pay into the unemployment tax, thus, they are exempt from having the state pay any unemployment. So im throwing h@il Mary to try to collect from my previous job before this last one. Im not asking for much, just a decent start. Im looking for a job, but its been hard, and on top of that having transportation and not knowing where I'll be from week-to-week, all this makes it difficult to find employment. I dont even have money to catch the bus! At this point, I'd be happy with a box car, in a tiny house or RV in the woods somewhere, at least that'll be something. At my church , im leaning on the prophetic word that was declared, "Sumner of Testimonies" and "June, July August, will be months of the supernatural"!! My June was traumatic and full of lost. I havent given up, I remind God everyday of His word and promises and the prophetic words that was declared, I decree them everyday.

Im unable to fine shelters or transitional homes because they are all full. I might get some hope if I was pregnant, with child(ren), or an assault survivor. Ive considered lying just to be able to find and have shelter, (like a Sarai and Abram situation. If God can allow that for a purpose and do it for them, then He can do it for me).


I dont know where to start. Its difficult even trying to get a remote position. Most of my experience is in childcare. There aren't any centers in walking distance from the places where friends/family has let me crash here and there. At least with having a vehicle, I can travel to work when i find it and I would have some kind of shelter. Thats what I was doing before getting into a car wreck and totalling my vehicle... living in my car when I couldn't afford the motel.


Please Help, send, give, share ❤️

Any amount will help. Bills doesnt stop. Im still alive, though ive lost everything.


I appreciate anything 🙏🏾 and will pray God will multiple you for giving to my need. Sometimes its as simple as, not having because of not asking.


Thank you. God bless.

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