Lost everything in the flood

Hi my name is Troy and I need anyone's help. The flood that happened on 06-27 has taken everything from me. My house got swept away and completely broken to pieces everything inside complete total loss. My pickup swept away flooded haven't found it yet trailers farm equipment mower everything is gone. I own a few clothing items and a car. I did not have insurance on my house and I really just need some help to try and start over. God took everything I was building and I am praying he will provide for me to start over again in a better way.





Just went and surveyed the damage everything is a complete loss. My house broke in pieces found as far as a mile down creek. All my possessions gone. My truck beat up and on its side in the creek. Farm equipment severely damaged and not salvageable. Barn damaged