Lost everything in the blink of a eye

I recently lost everything I owned!!! I was at my cousin's babysitting and got a call. My heart sank. I was told my home was engulfed in flames. I lost everything. I've been staying here and there every since but no where feels like home. I found a camper for sale for $3500 that I can put on my property to stay in till I rebuild but I don't have the funds. The Red Cross did help, they gave me $300 which I bought clothes with. Im a student in college for criminal justice and my laptop even burnt up. I've managed to find a computer as needed to complete my school work and luckily have maintained my gpa. I just need some help getting this camper so I can rebuild. I miss my home.