Lost everything in a house fire

I am setting this up for a friend of mine. On Sunday night/early Monday morning, her home caught on fire. Luckily, her autistic son woke up to the smell of smoke and ran across the street to have a neighbor call 911. The mother, and father, are both in the hospital. The mom is in a burn unit in Dallas. They lost everything. They do have insurance, but assistance from them is not coming fast enough. They have no clothes, toiletries, hygiene products, food except what I was able to give them. I am on disability, and could not provide much. But it's a start. I scrounged up a little money to give them a hotel for a couple days, but I don't have anything more I can give to them. I am trying to raise money for her, her parents, her 2 children, and her grandson to be able to get the necessities they need, and money to pay for hotels until insurance puts them in temporary housing. But even then, they will still need necessities. I honestly don't know what else I can say, other than this was devastating to them. The grandfather had built this home. I hope that God leads you to help this wonderful family that lost everything overnight