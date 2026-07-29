Lost Everything (Antifa stole my stuff lol)

Me and my family have been getting harassed by Antifa for the last 8 years 24/7 simply for loving the USA. Admittedly, they did succeed in destroying my reputation with lies, cornering me, and as a result "locking" me out of society (im unable to earn income to pay rent and feed myself). I have been unable to get a job over the last 6 months due to some sort of sabotage in the hiring process, and had to quit my previous job due to death threats.





IDK how to ask for help, but I haven't ate in 6 days and I'm getting evicted cus of a successful group effort of Antifa terrorists targeting every possible aspect of my life 24/7.





I did fight back and succeed in a lot of regards, but I've run out of time and money for my efforts to have been worth it.





I hate asking people for stuff, but IDK the situation is bad ... I wouldn't ask if I didn't need it I guess.





If anyone reads this, thank you.