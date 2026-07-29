Lost ever due to my apartment being continmated m

Hello,my name is Chaina and I have a 6 year old son.We became homeless due to our apartment having a severe mold issue.Mold was ever all over belongings all over the walls.I has been feeling sick for a while but wasn't sure of the cause.One day I woke up to mold all over e everything it had spread so fast.Through out the years.I complained of ongoing plumbing issues busted pipes , leaky faucets etc.Me and my child who is nonverbal became homeless and had to throw all our clothes furniture and his toys,books away.We had to start over anything you can donate will help.