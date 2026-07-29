Lost at musical chairs

I am seeking a bridge not a retirement plan. I am not interested in selling this so let me please just tell the facts and ask for grace.





In 2025, at 57, I was divorced and left my home in May. It was friendly if not mutual. I left with a few months of resources and my health. I left my wife and 17 yo son in a stable and sustainable position with the thought I would relocate and start over, again. My son recently graduated (2026) but I could not make to my shame, for financial reasons. I have existed for 9 months with no resources or income by the grace of limited family.





On August 23rd, 2025 I had a heart attack, was taken to hospital emergency by ambulance and coded out. I died. Through the use of chest compressions and paddles, along with broken ribs, they revived and sedated me. The Doctor attempted to "stint" the valves but all he could do was open them up long enough to get surgery. I checked myself out. I sought biblical guidance and decided surgery was the correct path. 10 days later on September 3rd I had a four way heart valve bypass (CABGX4).





For 3 months your bones heal. For 3 months your muscles & nerves heal. For the last three months I have dealt with unpredictable and limited heart output (31%). Not sure the prognosis exactly. My Doctor and me are trying to sort this out. So is S.D.I.





9 months later I have done all I can for myself, have a pending SDI claim - likely to take an additional 12-18 months for a financial outcome. I have leaned on family for a room, and have an unknown ability to be employed based on physical limitations of my heart effecting what I can do. I am the owner of a 57 year old body and a 75 year old heart. At 57, after 40 years of work, I do not yet qualify to retire or for retirement programs.





Today, I have run out of resources and am facing homelessness with little to no ability to avoid it.





Seeking the assistance of strangers is uncomfortable but I am asking for a bridge to help get me from here to stability for 18 months.