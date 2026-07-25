I was married to the most amazing man for 20 years. We went to church together, played video games together. 9 pm crazy movies. It was a great marriage. Back in early April his best friend (female) got in touch with us. I had been at this time getting my spine repaired. Very painful. I do have chronic pain due to a terminal illness. My husband decided he was doing to much for me and I was in to much pain to talk to. So he packed up and moved in with her. After he left I went into a downward spiral. We just bought this house in 2024. He left me with nothing. No food, hadn't paid the mortgage or the bills. Im lost and confused. I get angry when I see him because he just left. Hadn't finished any repairs in the house, and he hadn't finished any projects he started. He just ran. Im in the process of being homeless, and he thinks that's great for me. I need prayer and just need to understand what happened to this amazing man. 20 years and he just walked away. Thank you in advance for anyone who reads this. This is the 2nd hardest thing I've gone through in my life. First was the death of my 14 year old son from neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer. Im at the bottom of the ocean and I'm drowning fast.



