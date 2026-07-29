Lost & Alone

Hello,

The last 3 years have been the worst in my life...I am 66 years old with a 12 year old West Highland Terrier dog (Daisy) In Jan 2024, I lost my wife of 32 years to Pancreatic Cancer....shortly after that I lost our rented townhome and had to put all of our belongings into storage and only had enough clothes in a plastic bag to last me a week....packed what I needed into Bonnie's car with Daisy and spent 13 nights homeless. Finally found another home at a much higher rent than what Bonnie & I were paying but at least Daisy & I had somewhere to call home. In Feb 2025 I was laid off from my job which was bloody awful and now with no money coming in other than EI benefits, it has been very difficult to pay my rent and to top it all off, I was given an eviction notice because of not being able to come up with June rent....So in a few days I will be homeless again at age 66 with Daisy staying in Bonnie's Jeep Renegade. PLEASE, PLEASE COULD SOMEONE HELP ME !!!

THANK YOU !