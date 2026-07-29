Loss to purpose: My journey back to school.





My name is Margaret Ojiwa. I am a 38-year-old mother from Nairobi, Kenya. Life has taught me resilience in ways I never imagined. My journey has been marked by both deep sorrow and unwavering hope. Today, I am reaching out for support as I pursue an opportunity that has the potential to transform not only my life but also the lives of those I hope to serve in the future.

Recently, I was accepted into the Dental Assisting Program at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. This opportunity represents the fulfillment of a dream that has taken years of sacrifice, perseverance, and faith to reach. While being accepted into the program was a significant milestone, the financial challenges of making this dream a reality remain overwhelming. I am seeking assistance with tuition, travel expenses, housing, and other educational costs so that I can begin this next chapter of my life.

My story is not one of a straight path. Like many people, I have experienced seasons of loss, disappointment, and uncertainty. Yet through it all, I have continued to move forward, believing that every setback can become the foundation for a greater purpose.

One of the most difficult moments of my life came in February 2021 when I lost my daughter to suicide. There are no words that can fully describe the pain of losing a child. The grief was overwhelming. As a mother, I questioned everything. I struggled to understand why such a tragedy had happened and how I could continue living with such profound loss.

The loss of my daughter changed me forever. There were days when I felt broken and unable to see a future ahead. Yet even in the darkest moments, I experienced the support of friends, family members, and my faith community. Their encouragement helped me take one step at a time.

As I slowly rebuilt my life, I began to understand that pain can either consume us or shape us into people who can help others. I chose to keep moving forward, not because it was easy, but because I believed my daughter's life and memory deserved that. Her memory continues to inspire me every day.

Throughout my career, I have worked in the dental field in Kenya. Serving patients has shown me how important healthcare is, especially for vulnerable populations. Many people live with preventable dental problems simply because they lack access to quality care, education, or treatment. I have witnessed how oral health affects confidence, employment opportunities, overall health, and quality of life.

Working as a dental assistant has strengthened my passion for healthcare and my desire to grow professionally. I want to gain advanced skills and training so that I can provide better care to patients and expand my opportunities for service. The program at Lane Community College offers me the chance to build a strong foundation that will help me advance in the dental profession.

For many years, financial limitations prevented me from pursuing further education. As a single mother, my priority has always been providing for my family and ensuring my son has opportunities that I did not have. There have been times when meeting basic needs such as rent, school fees, food, and transportation required tremendous sacrifice.

Despite these challenges, I never stopped believing in education. I understand that education is one of the most powerful tools for creating lasting change. It not only transforms individuals but also strengthens families and communities.

Today, my son is watching me pursue this dream. I want him to see that it is possible to continue striving for a better future regardless of the obstacles we face. I want him to learn that perseverance, faith, and hard work matter. By pursuing this opportunity, I hope to set an example that dreams do not have expiration dates and that setbacks do not have to define our future.

My long-term goal extends beyond personal success. I want to use my education and experience to serve others. I hope to contribute to improving access to quality dental care, especially among underserved communities. I also hope to combine my professional skills with my personal experiences to encourage people who are struggling with grief, trauma, and loss.

The journey to this point has not been easy. There have been moments when I wondered whether I should give up. Financial hardships, family responsibilities, personal loss, and uncertainty have all presented significant obstacles. Yet every challenge has strengthened my determination.

Being accepted to Lane Community College was a reminder that opportunities still exist, even after seasons of disappointment. It was confirmation that the years of effort, sacrifice, and persistence were not in vain. However, acceptance alone is not enough. I now face the challenge of raising the funds necessary to begin my studies.

This is why I am reaching out for help.

Your support will help cover educational expenses, tuition fees, travel costs, housing, books, supplies, and other essential requirements associated with attending the program. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this goal.

If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be grateful if you could share my story with others. Sometimes opportunities come through connections, encouragement, and people willing to spread the word.

I believe that every person who supports this journey becomes part of something bigger than a single educational goal. Together, we are investing in a future where one person's education can create a ripple effect of service, compassion, and hope.

My daughter's memory reminds me daily that life is precious and that we should use every opportunity we are given to make a difference. While I cannot change the past, I can choose how I move forward. I choose to move forward with faith, determination, and a commitment to helping others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing in second chances, in education, and in the power of hope. Your kindness and support mean more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Margaret Ojiwa

Nairobi, Kenya