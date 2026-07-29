Loss of life of life Emmit James Holiday

My name is Eva Fay . Im at an awful and heartbreaking standstill. Two days ago my brother was released from,Baton Rouge, Lady of the Lake Hospital .

He had medical issues with his heart, lungs and liver.He was only home for 2 days, I did not expect to loose him so soon. But, the Lord called him home yesterday morning, he was very peaceful and passed in his sleep,without a struggle.For that Im thankful. Its still settling in my mind,That my brother has said his last prayer and held his last breath,without a word he left our family,to go to his true home. The pain in our hearts is devastating. I know this is part of life we all have to face,its gonna take time to fully accept it. The reality of the next few days is that just because,loved ones move on, we cant just stop. We have to make the plans,inform others, pay the final cost. That's why Im asking for donations. Our parents have gone on before my brother and my youngest daughter passed almost 3 years ago too. and now my brother. I am disabled and my daughter takes care of me and trys to maintain a job when she doesn't have to be with me. My brother was on disability and had no burial insurance.

So im face with the financial burden that everyone faces when they lose someone. I truly have no finances saved for this and I dont know where to turn.

Funeral cost are expensive and legal matters to come as well as bills left to pay. So I am asking for donations for this purpose.the money will be used for funeral cost, medical bills,legal matters and bills left to pay.The money ,if any left over, will help me continue on,and a portion will be donateded to help someone in a situation of need. Even if you are not in a position to give money,please keep all of us in prayer and please share my need to others that may be in a position to help. Thank you for taking the time to hear our story,may God bless you abundantly.