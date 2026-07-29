GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Loss of Family Support Amidst Pursuit of Ministry

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJace Stoffer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jace Stoffer

Loss of Family Support Amidst Pursuit of Ministry

Hey there! My name is Jay, and I am currently working toward finishing my degree. I’ve reached a point where I can’t continue on my own financially, and due to student debt and loss of support, I am currently in crisis and at a crossroads.


Over the past year, I’ve experienced dramatic family estrangement, which has meant losing the financial support and foundational base I had been relying on for school. I don't want to go into too many details, but the family situation that I am coming from is not healthy, and the past year has been a journey of healing, forgiveness, and strengthening my faith, which has been greatly challenged by all I have faced in this situation. But as things stand, I am on my own. Not only did I lose this support, but many of my own possessions and resources were collateral.


Since then, I’ve been doing everything I can to keep moving forward: working multiple jobs, pursuing financial aid (which, unfortunately, is not offered to me), and doing the very best to steward my situation despite all of this, because the dream of pursuing a career in ministry means that much to me. I have been burdened with this desire my whole life to serve others and to show them the love of Christ. I have a passion for scripture and for theology, and need an educational basis in order to pursue this. In all honesty, at this moment, that possibility seems dubious, and at best a massive risk.


Even with all my efforts, I’m still facing a significant gap in covering my tuition costs and other school-related expenses. Without additional help, continuing my education will become increasingly difficult, and if I choose to continue, I am likely to be burdened down by crippling debt for a very long time, possibly even derailing my ability to pursue ministry and serve the church.


Finishing this degree matters so deeply to me. I believe it’s part of a larger calling in my life to serve others well and make a meaningful impact on the world. I’ve come this far, and I don’t want this crisis and financial hardship to be the reason I can’t finish what I’ve started. I believe God has opened doors thus far for me, and now I am trusting him to open another, if it is his will.


If you feel led to support me, any contribution will go directly and only toward tuition and necessary school expenses. Though the true cost is much higher, I am starting with a small goal of $7000. Every bit truly helps me. If you’re not in a position to give, sharing this campaign or keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you choose to give. I hope to one day be able to support others who are like me. Under most circumstances, I would shy away from pursuing aid in this way, but despite my hesitation (and admittedly, embarrassment to be in such a position), I think this may be an opening for God to work in my life and bolster my pursuit of ministry in such a way that I will be able to pour myself out in service to carry the Gospel to everyone that I can. You may not know me, but your generosity means the world to me, and I am grateful for whatever I may receive.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve