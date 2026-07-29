Loss of Family Support Amidst Pursuit of Ministry

Hey there! My name is Jay, and I am currently working toward finishing my degree. I’ve reached a point where I can’t continue on my own financially, and due to student debt and loss of support, I am currently in crisis and at a crossroads.





Over the past year, I’ve experienced dramatic family estrangement, which has meant losing the financial support and foundational base I had been relying on for school. I don't want to go into too many details, but the family situation that I am coming from is not healthy, and the past year has been a journey of healing, forgiveness, and strengthening my faith, which has been greatly challenged by all I have faced in this situation. But as things stand, I am on my own. Not only did I lose this support, but many of my own possessions and resources were collateral.





Since then, I’ve been doing everything I can to keep moving forward: working multiple jobs, pursuing financial aid (which, unfortunately, is not offered to me), and doing the very best to steward my situation despite all of this, because the dream of pursuing a career in ministry means that much to me. I have been burdened with this desire my whole life to serve others and to show them the love of Christ. I have a passion for scripture and for theology, and need an educational basis in order to pursue this. In all honesty, at this moment, that possibility seems dubious, and at best a massive risk.





Even with all my efforts, I’m still facing a significant gap in covering my tuition costs and other school-related expenses. Without additional help, continuing my education will become increasingly difficult, and if I choose to continue, I am likely to be burdened down by crippling debt for a very long time, possibly even derailing my ability to pursue ministry and serve the church.





Finishing this degree matters so deeply to me. I believe it’s part of a larger calling in my life to serve others well and make a meaningful impact on the world. I’ve come this far, and I don’t want this crisis and financial hardship to be the reason I can’t finish what I’ve started. I believe God has opened doors thus far for me, and now I am trusting him to open another, if it is his will.





If you feel led to support me, any contribution will go directly and only toward tuition and necessary school expenses. Though the true cost is much higher, I am starting with a small goal of $7000. Every bit truly helps me. If you’re not in a position to give, sharing this campaign or keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you choose to give. I hope to one day be able to support others who are like me. Under most circumstances, I would shy away from pursuing aid in this way, but despite my hesitation (and admittedly, embarrassment to be in such a position), I think this may be an opening for God to work in my life and bolster my pursuit of ministry in such a way that I will be able to pour myself out in service to carry the Gospel to everyone that I can. You may not know me, but your generosity means the world to me, and I am grateful for whatever I may receive.