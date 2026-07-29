Hello, my name is Itia White and I’m reaching out during a very difficult time in my life. Recently, I lost my job unexpectedly, and I am working hard to get back on my feet.

This loss has made it difficult to keep up with essential expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and bills while I search for new employment. I am actively applying for jobs and doing everything I can to regain financial stability.

Any support, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me during this challenging period. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support during this time.

Sincerely,

Itia White

Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I’m reaching out during a very difficult time in my life. Recently, I lost my job unexpectedly, and I am working hard to get back on my feet.

This loss has made it difficult to keep up with essential expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and bills while I search for new employment. I am actively applying for jobs and doing everything I can to regain financial stability.

Any support, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me during this challenging period. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support during this time.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]



