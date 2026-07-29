LosingHome

Me and my wife and kids moved into our parents home when mom got sick. After she passed away we found out that dad took out a reverse mortgage and we don't own the home anymore. The worst part is that dad has gotten worse with his parkinsons and hallucinates that me and my son are trying to kill him. Now we are being forced to move and currently only my wife is working since I have cancer and don't have the health to hold a job. We have until October to raise enough funds to leave ny and move to Michigan where the cost of living wouldn't leave us struggling. Please find it in your heart to help us. Any one who donates will receive a laser cut and engraved wooden plaque with the design of their choice. Its would be the least I can do. Thank you and God bless