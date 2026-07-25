Losing my home

My name is Kelly Seeger I'm Sudie Klingerman daughter. We are needing help so we don't lose the only place we have to live. May 1 she was forced to retire and that when everything. Went down hill. Week after she retired she got sick she now has had one mental stent put in her heart and can barely walk two feet without gasping for air. And myself had acute respiratory failure. She has worked my whole life for this house and we have had our ups and downs but we only owe 27000 on the home but we are behind 5700$ and have til Aug 16th,2026 to catch it up or we will get thrown out of the only home we have in doing everything I can please help me save not only a home but a life as well