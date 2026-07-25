Losing My Home and property.

My name is Tracy Compton. I am 55 years old and disabled. My parents property was left to my brother's and I. My oldest brother lived in the house from 2019 until his death in 2024. After his death I took over the property and home. My daddy worked very hard to pay for the home and property where we grew up. It originally was owned by my grandparents who relocated from Appalachian North Carolina to PA. Once I moved in, I found out my brother had neglected to pay the yearly taxes the entire 5 years he lived there. I've been trying to pay and catch up ever since. My only income is my Social Security Disability once a month. I've already paid over $6,000 so far. Today I received a notice that my home will be sold at my counties Sheriff's sale September 1, 2026 if I don't pay the balance of a little over $3,300 plus $1400 for the school tax part. My mom begged me to promise not to ever lose this property my family struggled so hard to achieve. Please, if you are able to help me, I would be forever forever grateful!!! If you can't help, can you please share my post? I will be homeless in September with nowhere to go. My God Bless you all!