Lose house if not paid

I've never done anything like this ever but I have nowhere else to go. Well, i worked doing blacktop for ten years and I ended up getting lyme disease really bad. My

temp got up to 106. Anyways, the medicine made me highly allergic to the sum while on it. After treatment I went back to work. The boss gave me a raise and fired me same day at end of day. Said I'm a liability. I do still get little nauseous in the sun and joints still hurt sometimes. Anyway, I can't collect unemployment. I need help to pay my mortgage. I have 3 weeks or they take it. I've been here for almost ten years. I am begging you all. Please can u help me and my family. Thank you so much.