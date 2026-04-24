Lornas Emergency Relocation Fundraiser

My name is Lorna McLean and I have had a very difficult year. I just lost my oldest daughter and can no longer afford accommodations at my present location and am in need of help.God showed me that it is ok to ask for help. Have always been the one to help others with their needs ❤️ and now I am reaching out for help, how things can change in life in an instant.

Thank you for reading this and your consideration.

LORNA MCLEAN



