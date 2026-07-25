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Help Lorna with cancer treatment costs!

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$4,740 USD

Fundraiser created byPamela Reed

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lorna Nichols

Help Lorna with cancer treatment costs!

The Lord works in mysterious ways. My friend and sister in Christ, Lorna, had started her day praying for wisdom, direction and provision. Knowing some of the difficulties Lorna was facing, that same day, I lifted her in prayer, praying along the same lines. I felt strongly lead to ask her if I could start a fundraiser for her. I knew this was out of my wheelhouse and comfort zone and would most likely be uncomfortable for her as well. Sometimes that is all the proof you need to know the Lord is working. Before I could change my mind I fired off 3 messages in rapid succession making my request and waited anxiously for her response. The Lord often calls us to humble ourselves and to do things that will stretch us and prove our obedient surrender to Him. Despite Lorna and her beloved husband Scott’s desire to figure it out themselves they believed, as I did, that the Lord was in this plan. May He receive all the praise and glory!!

Here is Lorna’s story…..

A Love Story. A Faith Journey. A Time to Give Back.

Boy meets girl. 1983. It was love at first sight—and they’ve been side by side ever since, apart only for one year when Scott served in Iraq in the early 2000s. Through decades of marriage, work, service, and community, Scott and Lorna have built a life centered on faith, family, and helping others.

Five years ago, Scott was diagnosed with cancer. That word alone changes everything. For them, it became a turning point—deepening their faith and strengthening their resolve. During that season, Scott was led to Gospel Light Baptist Church, where they found not just a place of worship, but a true church family. It felt like coming home.

Just as life began to settle, Lorna was diagnosed in 2023 with Stage 3 colon cancer. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and celebrated a clear scan—until cancer spread to her liver. In early 2025, she underwent major surgery in Boston, followed by more chemotherapy. Again, the scans were clear—until nodules were found in her lungs. A biopsy confirmed the cancer had returned. Today, Lorna faces ongoing treatments: bi-weekly infusions and daily chemotherapy pills as she courageously continues the fight.

Scott and Lorna have always shown up —serving faithfully at church, supporting their community, and offering a helping hand to anyone in need. They love their church family, their community of Franklin County and the people in it. Now, they need us.

Due to her diagnosis and intensive treatment plan, Lorna’s medical team suggests she step away from her 40–60 hour work weeks for at least five months. This means a significant loss of income at the very time medical expenses, insurance costs, and daily living needs are increasing.

If you have ever been touched by their kindness, encouraged by their faith, or inspired by their love story, this is an opportunity to give back. Your gift—of any size—is more than financial support. It is a love offering. It is relief. It is hope. It allows them to focus on healing rather than hardship.

Let’s surround Scott and Lorna with the same generosity and compassion they have shown others for over 40 years.

Thank you for your prayers, your support, and your love.

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