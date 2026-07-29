Lorenzo's Battle Against Cancer

Lorenzo is a brave 10-year-old boy currently battling cancer. No family should have to face this fight alone—especially while carrying the heavy burden of medical bills. Every donation, prayer, and share helps lift that weight and allows Lorenzo’s family to focus on what matters most: his healing and strength. Thank you for standing with Lorenzo and showing him he’s not fighting alone.

-CV

This campaign is going to be collected by Lorenzo’s father Grahm to help with the burden of costs during these hard times. Thank you all so very much! We love you all and God bless you all!

-Grahm