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Homeowners Against Secret Tax Sales

Fundraiser created byLorence Hud

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lorence Hud

Homeowners Against Secret Tax Sales

Homeowners Against Secret Tax Sales

My name is Lorence Hud. I am the creator of Homeowners Against Secret Tax Sales. For many years I have been fighting a legal battle for YOU, by trying to change the Law which allows the Government to sell YOUR home in a Tax Sale without Serving you with Notice, even when you do NOT owe any property tax and while you are still living in your home. I have now spent almost a million dollars in this legal battle. Why am I doing this for you? - because of what the Government did to my mother, whose untimely passing was caused by the Government, when, with no warning whatsoever, the Government covertly cut through my Security Gates, dug up my road and forcibly confined me and my terrified mother, on September 17, 2010.

I took legal action but while I was having critical eye surgery in Toronto, I was represented in a Sudbury Drain Tax Court by a lawyer who proved to be incompetent, and later surrendered his license to practice law, by Order of the Law Society of Ontario.

I continued through the Courts and, on January 11, 2013, I opened my Twitter account with my Testimony, “In the Name of Jesus Christ I am seeking Justice for my mother to the Glory of God the Father, the Word and the Holy Spirit. These Three are ONE.”.

My Member of Parliament wrote a letter to the Prime Minister in which my M.P. stated, “Mr. Hud believes he is a victim of illegal bills from an illegal court.”, and asked for a citizen’s meeting with the Prime Minister. In February of 2017, I met with the PMO who assured me that they would give me the Date and Time for my meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau “soon” but they never did.

After my meeting with the PMO, the Government held a Secret Tax Sale and then, six years after my mother passed away and five months after I met with the PMO, the Crown illegally and violently seized my home and contents. The wild stories the Police/Crown told about me were ENTIRELY DEBUNKED when the FALSE charges were withdrawn by the Crown in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on July 15, 2019. Despite that fact, the Crown refuses to return my property (being my home and contents) to me, while the Government funded Press, and their like-minded friends, continue to publish the  long-ago debunked,  wild and bizarre  Police/Crown stories about me, even though the FALSE  CHARGES  WERE  WITHDRAWN  ALMOST  FOUR  (4)  YEARS  AGO .

Whether or not you believe in God, I believe that the Government should be required to Serve you with Notice before selling your home in a Tax Sale, especially when you do NOT owe any tax.

My legal battle has taken me to the highest Court in this country, the Supreme Court of Canada, to which I will return after the next Judgment from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. At the Appeal Hearing on March 7, 2023, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the Court was adjourned to June 7, 2023, because the Crown failed to submit their Documents to the Judge, who asked the Crown to submit the Documents, which the Crown finally did.

The Judge then judiciously stated that he needed time to become immersed in those Documents and asked the Crown Attorney and I if we wanted to adjourn or proceed without the Documents. The Crown Attorney wanted to proceed without the Documents but I asked the Judge to give himself time to become immersed in the Documents, which I will directly refer to at the Appeal Hearing.

Given the contents of those Documents, it is a certainty that I will win my Case and return to my home but it will take time, so it is only prudent to take steps necessary to ensure sufficient funding. Homeowners Against Secret Tax Sales greatly appreciates your Donation, to support our mission to require the Government to Serve Notice on the Homeowner, before selling anyone’s home in a Tax Sale. Your Donation to HASTS will help put an end to the Draconian Canadian Law with which the Crown can sell your home, with NO NOTICE to you, through a Secret Tax Sale, while you are living in your home, with no taxes owing, and I am living proof of that Court Record fact.


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