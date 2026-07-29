Loosing my home pls help

I want to start off by saying I would have never thought id have to ask for help from strangers on the internet. I am 18 and have a 2 year old son. I have a minimum wage paying job and currently only making 300 every 2 weeks. I am currently living with my mom and my 5 other siblings, we pay 2000 dollars for rent every month plus utilities but we just got notice that we are behind on rent and will be evacuated this friday. The owners have let us know that if we do come up with 3000 dollars by friday we can remain living here but with me and my brother only making minimum wage paying, it seems entirely impossible. I would have to wait till next friday to get my check and even still not having enough to cover it. My mother watches my 2 younger siblings and my son mean while my 2 other siblings go to school. If someone can pls help with this, it would mean the world. I am putting as little info out on the internet to protect my privacy but if anybody has questions pls feel free to reach out to me through my phone number. 210-469-7760. My family has no idea I am doing this. Thank you.