Looking to get financial help for my mother

So long story short the reason for my goal of 70,000 is to get financial stability for my mom and sister after our father had passed away two years ago it’s been very hard my self the only surviving son of the family to keep supporting my mother and sister after I was hit by a drunk driver had a long recovery because of that it’s been very hard to keep bills paid and rent covered for my mother who is 78 years old and my sister who is 35 years old whom has grand mall seizures and needs constant medication and care of a In home nurse my father who died two years ago was the bread winner if you may for my mother and sister but now he is no longer with us I have stepped into such role if I can reach this goal it would be so life changing for me and my family and for once I would be able to give my mother a chance to stay peaceful donations can also be send to this cashapp as well $annielewis2024



