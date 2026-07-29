Looking to fix Jeep so I can continue earning

Thank you for your time, I know it’s valuable. I currently reside in The Salvation Army with my children. I left a toxic environment that forced me to be homeless. Thankfully I was able to move into a shelter rather than being on the streets. I have a job making $15 an hour. I do have bills that take up my checks such as my title loan, phone bill, rent, gas, car insurance, and daycare. Currently, I own a 2015 Jeep patriot that is leaking oil, which is causing smoke and also needs brakes and rotors changed. I’ve reached out to multiple organizations, unfortunately who have ran out of funding. I have been working hard to stand on my own feet and support my children. I’m asking for $2000 simply to fix my Jeep. My jeep starting to break down hinders me from getting back and forth to work, to my son’s school as well as back and forth to pick up my oldest from his father’s. I appreciate any donation and any prayers sent our way. I pray someone shows grace and compassion in this part of journey of my life. Thank you. In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen.