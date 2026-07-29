Looking to Build a Garden for my Mother

My mother suffered a major heart attack, which later led to a potential stroke known as TIA. Since last year, she's had a slow recovery, from speaking to eating. I am happy to announce that she is doing well in both of those areas now. Yet, unfortunately, she is still unable to walk on her own free will. As you can imagine, that can be pretty depressing.





Her lack of mobility has left her limited to places she once loved to go. For instance, the Flower and Garden Show, the Farmer's Market, and even the Botanical Gardens. Since my mother is unable to travel to these places, I want to bring them to her, right in her own backyard.





The landscaper, who is simply one of the most generous men I have ever met, quoted me a remarkable price to build a fence ($1900), lay bricks and mulch ($900), and mow the lawn ($25) for a total of $2825. Due to the current price of wood, he is unable to go any lower, but he really wanted to do something kind for my mother because she has always been so kind to him. I was really grateful for his contribution to this cause. It's a lot of work, and the cleanup will take some time, but I am willing to put in the work. The flowers, planters, paint, raised garden beds, etc., are my own out-of-pocket expenses. I just really need the extra help to pull this off and get as much done by Mother's Day, which is followed by her birthday.





Thank you all in advance for your help. I'm prayerful that this garden will motivate her to want to get out of the house, go from wheelchair to walker, and evidently walk on her own merit. Please keep my mom in your prayers. This may be a slow recovery, but I'm believing for complete healing and restoration. We're not giving up. We'll fight the good fight.